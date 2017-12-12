Kentucky lawmaker won't resign; says assault claim false

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Republican state representative in Kentucky says a woman's claim that he sexually assaulted her in 2013 has no merit and he won't resign.
Dan Johnson made the announcement at his church on Tuesday, a day after the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting published a story quoting a woman as saying Johnson had sexually assaulted her in his basement on Jan. 1, 2013. The woman was a member of the church, where he is the pastor.
She reported the alleged assault to police, but they closed the case without filing charges.
Speaking to reporters at his church, Johnson said he also plans to run for re-election in 2019.
Republican and Democratic leaders in the Kentucky House have both asked him to resign.
