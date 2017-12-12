12 governors urge Congress to fund children's health program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Twelve governors of both parties are urging Congress to reauthorize funding for a popular children's health insurance program as soon as possible.

The recommendation involving the Children's Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, came in a letter to congressional leaders Tuesday.

Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) and Democratic Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper led the letter-writing effort. It was joined by the governors of Alaska, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Virginia.

Fresh funding for the $14 billion CHIP program ran out Oct. 1. Since then, some states have relied on unspent funds. Others got a short-term reprieve in the two-week spending bill President Donald Trump signed Friday.

The governors said funding the program "without disruption" is something they can all agree on.

