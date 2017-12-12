Captured West Virginia inmate sentenced in stolen car case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - An Ohio man whose escape from a West Virginia jail went unnoticed for two days before he was caught trying to flee into Mexico has been sentenced in a case that prompted his initial arrest.

Media outlets report 38-year-old Todd Boyes of Caldwell, Ohio, was sentenced Tuesday in Kanawha (kun-NAW) County Circuit Court to 3 to 10 years for fleeing from police and causing bodily harm, and 1 to 5 years each for possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing. A judge ordered the sentences to be served consecutively.

Boyes was arrested in February and escaped Oct. 25 from the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston, two days before his sentencing. He was caught in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, at the border with Laredo, Texas. He was returned to West Virginia on Sunday.

