Captured West Virginia inmate sentenced in stolen car case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - An Ohio man whose escape from a West Virginia jail went unnoticed for two days before he was caught trying to flee into Mexico has been sentenced in a case that prompted his initial arrest.
Media outlets report 38-year-old Todd Boyes of Caldwell, Ohio, was sentenced Tuesday in Kanawha (kun-NAW) County Circuit Court to 3 to 10 years for fleeing from police and causing bodily harm, and 1 to 5 years each for possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing. A judge ordered the sentences to be served consecutively.
Boyes was arrested in February and escaped Oct. 25 from the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston, two days before his sentencing. He was caught in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, at the border with Laredo, Texas. He was returned to West Virginia on Sunday.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >