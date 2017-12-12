Mother of teen who collapsed at high school files lawsuit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The mother of a teenager who collapsed and died at a Kentucky high school in April has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against school officials and others.

News outlets reported Monday the complaint was filed on behalf of the estate of 15-year-old Star Ifeacho and his mother, Peace Ifeacho.

It argues potential life-saving treatment for Star was delayed because Paul Laurence Dunbar High School's automated external defibrillator wasn't nearby. It claims an athletic trainer's care fell below the appropriate standard of care for athletic trainers.

Basketball coach Scott Chalk said Star complained of light-headedness earlier that day at open gym. Chalk said he collapsed in the presence of teammates and a trainer, who began resuscitation efforts.

Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall says they can't comment on pending litigation.

