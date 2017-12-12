Missing money: Here's how to find your unclaimed funds

Have you ever forgot to collect a security deposit? What about an uncashed paycheck? It’s not too late to recover your cash if you’ve lost track of some assets.

Billions of dollars in unclaimed funds are sitting in state treasuries. And some of it could belong to you.

Start by searching Missingmoney.com, a national database of unclaimed property. The free database will search your first or last name to find money you may not know you have

Unclaimed property typically includes Uncashed checks and wages, utility deposits, stocks, mutual funds, bonds, insurance policies and more.

Experts suggest searching your maiden name and searching by individual states you’ve lived in – even if it was just for a short period of time.

Here are some of the other sites you can use:

Unclaimed Money from the Government https://www.usa.gov/unclaimed-money

Indiana Treasury Unclaimed Money: https://indianaunclaimed.gov/apps/ag/ucp/index.html

Kentucky Treasury Unclaimed Property: https://secure.kentucky.gov/treasury/unclaimedproperty/default.aspx

Ohio Division of Unclaimed Funds: http://www.com.ohio.gov/unfd/

