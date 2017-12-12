The Latest: Corrections merger could save $260,000 annually

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on a proposed merger of the back-office operations of Ohio's adult and youth prison systems (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

The Ohio prisons system says a proposed merging of the state's adult and youth prison agencies will ultimately save about $260,000 a year.

That savings will come from shared costs like parking and computer contracts despite overall higher rent.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and the Department of Youth Services asked a state spending panel Monday for $1.8 million for rent on shared headquarters beginning next year. The agencies now pay a combined annual rent of $1.7 million, which would jump to $2.4 million.

Sen. Jay Hottinger is a Republican who sits on the state Controlling Board. He said he's supportive of the merger after being assured it's not a complete combining of the two agencies.

12:15 a.m.

Ohio's adult and youth prison services agencies say they're merging back-office functions like payroll to improve efficiency and boost collaboration.

The planned merger means the agencies will move to a single headquarters in Columbus.

The Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and the Department of Youth Services asked a state spending panel Monday for $1.8 million for rent beginning next year.

The rent the agencies pay then increases considerably, which is drawing criticism from a youth advocate group.

The agencies now pay a combined annual rent of $1.7 million, which would jump to $2.4 million.

The Juvenile Justice Coalition says the extra money could pay for programs to decrease the number of kids entering the justice system.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.