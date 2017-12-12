XU Coach Chris Mack opens reading oasis inside NCH elementary

Chris Mack and family read to students inside Coach Mack's Corner (FOX19 NOW)

North College Hill Elementary students and faculty welcomed Chris Mack, Xavier University Men's Basketball Head Coach, his wife and children to open a special reading oasis inside the school library Tuesday.

Thanks to the Mack Family Foundation, Coach Mack's Corner is a comfortable place to read with new shelves stocked with more than 600 books.

"To know we are helping the same kids I grew up in the same neighborhood as… it's pretty cool," Mack said.

Mack and his wife officially dedicated the library by reading a story to the kids. Watch it in the video above.

