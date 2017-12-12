XU Coach Chris Mack opens reading oasis inside NCH elementary

A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.Full Story >
Democrat Doug Jones is going to the U.S. Senate after pulling together an unusual alliance in a Deep South state dominated by Republicans.
The motorist charged with hitting and critically injuring a beloved local high school teacher and then fleeing the scene was under two driver's license suspensions at the time, court records show.
Cincinnati Bengals co-founder Pete Brown died Tuesday at the age of 74, team officials announced Wednesday morning.
A two-alarm fire tore through a 171-year-old church in Lebanon Wednesday morning.
