Police warn of Microsoft phone scam

The Fort Wright Police Department posted an alert on Facebook Tuesday warning of a Microsoft phone scam.

According to police, the victim received several calls from 844-400-8966, stating that they would help with any Windows Microsoft software license issues on their computer that is about to expire.

On caller I.D. the call will show up as, “Toll Free”.

Police said do not give them any personal information.

