Cincinnati cracks Top 50 on Wallethub's list of best college towns

Netflix Originals including Grace and Frankie and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee arrive to the streaming service in January.Full Story >
Netflix Originals including Grace and Frankie and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee arrive to the streaming service in January.Full Story >
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.Full Story >
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.Full Story >
A man repeatedly kicked her car. What happens next caused doctors to cut her wedding ring off of her finger.Full Story >
A man repeatedly kicked her car. What happens next caused doctors to cut her wedding ring off of her finger.Full Story >
The 12-year-old who left the voicemail will be referred to a program where he’ll be educated about bullying in hopes of avoiding the criminal court system.Full Story >
The 12-year-old who left the voicemail will be referred to a program where he’ll be educated about bullying in hopes of avoiding the criminal court system.Full Story >
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.Full Story >
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.Full Story >