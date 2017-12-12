Cincinnati cracks Top 50 on Wallethub's list of best college towns

Personal finance website Wallethub has released its 2018 list of best college towns and cities in America, and several Ohio campuses made the list.

Oxford (Miami University) was the highest ranked, coming in at No. 29 overall. Wallet friendliness, social environment, and academic and economic opportunities were listed as factors that went into the rankings.

Ann Arbor came in at No. 1, something that may upset Buckeye fans, particularly when they see where Columbus landed. Below are the Ohio cities mentioned on the list:

No. 29, Oxford

No. 50, Cincinnati

No. 71, Columbus

No. 112, Athens

No. 267, Bowling Green (OH)

No. 325, Kent

No. 332, Cleveland

No. 345, Dayton

No. 372, Toledo

No. 378, Akron

