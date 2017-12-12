Police ask for help locating missing man

Police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 86-year-old man who has been missing since Monday night.

According to police, Embry Grandison left the Indianspring nursing home at 4900 Babson Place around 6 p.m. He left with his girlfriend, Camille Casson, in a beige Lincoln town car with OH plates FOP3327.

Police said Grandison was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and jeans. He's described as 6'1", 180 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

He does not have his necessary medication with him.

Contact Cincinnati Police Communications if you see him.

