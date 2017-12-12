Pair sought after robbery at Delhi Twp Rapid Run Carryout

A Rapid Run Carryout in Delhi Township was robbed Tuesday, according to police.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. at 5179 Rapid Run Road.

Police say a man entered the store, produced a semi-automatic firearm, and demanded money while another waited outside.

Police said they were last seen walking eastbound on Rapid Run before crossing the road and heading north.

The armed man is described as black, 6 feet tall, and possibly in his early 20s. Police say he was wearing black pants, a black hat, and a green knit scarf covering his face.

