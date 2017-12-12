Kentucky woman charged with killing husband says son beaten

NEW CASTLE, Ky. (AP) - Police say a Kentucky woman is accused of shooting her husband in the back of the head as he slept. She says the man had assaulted their 4-year-old son.

The slaying happened at the couple's home in Henry County Sunday night. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 34-year-old Tasha Bentley has been charged with murder and evidence tampering.

State Police say she used her personal weapon, a silver Ruger with a purple grip, to kill 33-year-old Gary Bentley.

Tasha Bentley later told police that she and her husband had a fight after she says he assaulted their four year old son by "throwing him in his bed and hitting the wall," according to court documents.

Tasha Bentley is being held in the Carroll County jail. She is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

