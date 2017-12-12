Robbery, sexual assault suspect lured victims through social media

Cincinnati police put out a warning about a man they said is luring victims through social media, robbing and sexually assaulting them.

Police said it has happened at least twice on apartment complex on Erlene Drive in Westwood.

According to police, the suspect threatened the victims with a handgun and attacked them.

Security for the complex said the most recent attack happened on Sunday.

"It scares me. I'm a woman, I stay out here and you know it's not often you hear stuff like that and this is supposed to be a secure neighborhood," Aspen Village resident Latrischa Sweatt said.

Police said they are not sure if the suspect lives in the building, but the victims do not.

Security at the complex said two women on different occasions were taken to the laundry room area where the attacks took place.

Sweatt and others in the apartment complex said they will be keeping a lookout, but they are also glad to see security is doing more.

"I've been seeing a lot more security and police officers driving through day and night that is a little more comforting," she said.

He is described as a black male with a thin build, average height and is in his 20s.

Police said if you plan on meeting someone online notify your friends and family and always meet in a public place.

Anyone with any information about this activity should contact Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

