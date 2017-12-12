Court docs: Mt Washington man asked for mom's help to help kill the President

A Mount Washington man faces federal charges he tried to kill President Donald Trump - and enlisted his mother's help to do it, court records show.

Lee Gecsey, 46, caused "serious public alarm by threatening to commit an offense of violence," records state.

Gecsey was arrested Sunday in the 2200 block of Salvador Street.



He called his mother and left messages “stating he was going to kill the President of the United States because God was telling me to do it," a police incident report shows.



Gecsey tried to enlist his mother’s help because, according to the report, “he was not sure if he could get it done by himself.”



Police said Gecsey barricaded himself in his apartment and had to be removed by a Cincinnati SWAT team.

The incident shut down the area for an hour, according to the incident report.

Gecsey made his initial court appearance Tuesday morning and is scheduled to return for a pretrial on Friday.

FOX19 NOW reached to the Cincinnati office of the FBI and the U.S. District Attorney's Office for comment.

Calls were referred to the Secret Service.

