Man crashes stolen car after fleeing police

A man was convicted after crashing a stolen vehicle while attempting to elude authorities in September. The entire encounter was caught on cruiser cam.

On Sept. 20, police said 20-year-old Torres Randolph was driving a stolen vehicle through city streets and when officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the stolen 1999 Buick Century ran a stop sign and took police on a short pursuit into Norwood.

Officers used a K9 to track down Randolph after he crashed the vehicle, and he was recently convicted of failure to comply and receiving stolen property.

The Cincinnati man also had an outstanding misdemeanor capias and felony warrant.

Randolph is now serving a two and a half year sentence at the correctional reception center for failure to comply, receiving stolen property and his unrelated felony breaking and entering charge.

Randolph’s scheduled release date is March 20, 2020.

