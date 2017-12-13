Proposal would create bail system based on risk assessment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Proposed legislation would create a statewide bail system that analyzes offenders' risk to society if released and likelihood of skipping out on court appearances.
The bill also addresses the practice of jailing people simply because they don't have the money to post bond.
The House bill introduced last week would let judges set nonmonetary bail and require courts to collect data on bail, pretrial release and sentencing.
A related report by the Columbus-based Buckeye Institute released Monday said cash bail hurts the poor and allows dangerous offenders the chance to buy their freedom.
The legislation is sponsored by state Rep. Jonathan Dever, a Republican from Madeira in suburban Cincinnati, and Rep. Tim Ginter, a Republican from Salem in northeastern Ohio.
