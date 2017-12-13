UK moves toward demolishing towering residential complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The days are numbered for a housing complex towering over the University of Kentucky.
UK trustees approved a plan Tuesday to begin moving toward demolition of the Kirwan-Blanding complex on the Lexington campus.
University officials say the demolition price tag is estimated at $15 million, compared to an estimated $126 million to renovate the 50-year-old complex.
The complex - which includes two 23-story towers, eight low-rise buildings and a dining hall - sits on nearly 13 acres (5 hectares) on UK's central campus.
In the past five years, UK has constructed nearly 7,000 new residence hall beds as well as modern dining facilities.
Along with the demolition, UK officials say about $5 million to $6 million will be spent to create green space in the area where the towers now stand.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.Full Story >
A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.Full Story >