Of children screened, more ready to start school

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky education officials say a higher percentage of children who took a screening test have been determined to be ready for kindergarten.
The Daily News in Bowling Green reports 51.4 percent of children who took a standard screening test this year were deemed ready to start school, an increase from the 50.1 percent last year. Fewer students were screened in 2017 because the state changed the kindergarten enrollment cutoff date from Oct. 1 to Aug. 1. Among other things, the evaluation asks children to count to 30 and recite the alphabet.
A statement from the Department of Education says research shows children have better skills if they have access to a good learning environment.
State Board of Education member Gary Houchens says early childhood educational opportunities are critically important.
Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com
