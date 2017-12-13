Taxi driver fatally shot with passenger in backseat

A taxi cab driver was shot and killed during an attempted robbery overnight as a passenger sat in the backseat, Newport police said.

Someone approached a parked taxi near East 10th Street and Washington Avenue and shot through the driver's side window about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

The driver, identified by police as David DePhillips of Newport, 38, drove off in an attempt to escape and crashed about a block away on Washington Avenue.

DePhillips was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The passenger was unhurt.

It appears just one gunshot was fired during the offense, police said.

Officers were unable to interview the victim before he died, but they hope to interview the passenger as they continue to investigate.

