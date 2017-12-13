Police: Chase ends in crash that hospitalizes deputy sheriff, woman

A drug investigation led to a chase that ended in a four-vehicle crash, putting a deputy sheriff and woman in the hospital Tuesday, according to Cincinnati police.

A car related to a drug investigation fled the Ohio State Highway Patrol before crashing into two vehicles at the intersection of Paddock Road and Seymour Avenue, said Lt. Steve Saunders, police spokesman.

One of the cars held a Hamilton County deputy sheriff; the other a woman, Saunders said.

The two were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Their conditions were not released, but Saunders said no serious injuries were reported.

The suspect was apprehended, and a "large amount of narcotics were recovered at the scene," he said.

His name and charges were not released.

