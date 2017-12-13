Police: Man has life-threatening injuries in Evanston shooting

A 30-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in an Evanston shooting overnight, Cincinnati police said.

The man walked into University of Cincinnati Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, said Capt. Dennis Swingley, the night chief.

He was taken into surgery.

Officers located the crime scene in the 3200 block of Idlewild Avenue in Evanston, according to Swingley.

Further details were not immediately available while police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.