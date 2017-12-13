Help Superbubz's dad find Joey Votto home run ball

A father grieving the loss of his 6-year-old son to cancer and facing the first holiday season without him is making a special request.

Wally Herbert is appealing to the public to help locate the home run ball Reds first baseman Joey Votto smacked into the stands at the team's Aug. 31 home game.

Votto gave the child, who would die just weeks later, the home-run bat and his jersey right off his back.

Wally Herbert wants the ball to complete a memorial wall honoring his son. It's a way for the family to enshrine that incredible day at Great American Ball Park.

"I am Superbubz father and trying to make a memorial wall for him," Wally Herbert wrote in a Facebook post Monday night on the Reds Nation #4192 page.

"We have the bat and jersey. I have no problem paying or whatever. Please share, ask, do whatever. I want this ball worse than any of y’all want a Reds World Series."

The moment between the normally gruff Votto and small boy made national news and helped to catapult Votto a top three finalist for Major League Baseball's 2017 National League Most Valuable Player of the Year award.

Votto continued to honor Superbubz after the boy died at home early Oct. 6.

The star athlete quietly joined hundreds of other mourners who attended the child's visitation.

Votto wore a gold ribbon symbolizing childhood cancer awareness pinned over his left chest.

He insisted on waiting in line just like everyone else to pay his respects and brought Superbubz's mother cream roses.

Editorial: Votto's heart, not stats, make him MVP

6-year-old Walter Herbert, a.k.a. Superbubz, is battling stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma.



Joey hit the homer, but you're the real MVP. pic.twitter.com/bJcXuMKUly — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 31, 2017

