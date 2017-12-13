Ex-Kent State president, husband pledge $1M for scholarships

KENT, Ohio (AP) - The former president of Kent State University and her husband have committed to donating $1 million to pay for arts scholarships after their deaths.
Former president Carol Cartwright and G. Phillip Cartwright also have pledged to give $10,000 annually starting this year to Kent State's College of Arts to fund scholarships for under-represented students.
Cartwright became the first woman president of an Ohio public university in 1991 and spent 15 years leading the school before retiring in 2006. She served as president of Bowling Green State University between 2009 and 2001.
Cartwright said in a statement that the gift from the couple's estate was a decision made with their three children, who "believe deeply" in the value of the arts and their contribution to civic life.
