Ohio man accused of making threats against president, police

CINCINNATI (AP) - A Cincinnati man has been jailed after he allegedly threatened to kill President Donald Trump and also threatened police.

Forty-six-year-old Lee Gecsey was charged with inducing panic Sunday night.

WCPO-TV reports a Cincinnati police SWAT team was sent to his apartment. No other details were immediately available.

Gecsey was being held Wednesday on $10,000 bond. His attorney declined to comment about the case.

A Hamilton County court hearing is scheduled for Friday.

