Ohio man accused of making threats against president, police

CINCINNATI (AP) - A Cincinnati man has been jailed after he allegedly threatened to kill President Donald Trump and also threatened police.
Forty-six-year-old Lee Gecsey was charged with inducing panic Sunday night.
WCPO-TV reports a Cincinnati police SWAT team was sent to his apartment. No other details were immediately available.
Gecsey was being held Wednesday on $10,000 bond. His attorney declined to comment about the case.
A Hamilton County court hearing is scheduled for Friday.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >