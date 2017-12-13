Motorist accused of hitting, critically hurting Elder teacher under 2 license suspensions

Kayla Wilson cried in court as she was led away Wednesday. (FOX19 NOW)

Bond was set at $750,000 Wednesday for the motorist charged with hitting and critically injuring a beloved local high school teacher and then fleeing the scene.

Kayla Wilson, 23, was under two drivers license suspensions from previous cases at the time of the crash in West Price Hill Saturday morning, court records show.

Just two days before the crash, records show, she was convicted of two counts of driving under those suspensions. She was sentenced to one day in jail on each count and credited time served.

She stared down and did not speak during her brief appearance before Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Josh Berkowitz.

Her face crumpled and she began to cry just before her arraignment ended.

She put a hand to her mouth as she was led out, still crying, and waved at someone she knew in a row of seats who was watching the proceeding.

Wilson was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and failing to stop after an accident. She is held at the county jail.

Cincinnati police took Wilson into custody just three days after they say she hit Elder High School teacher Mark Klusman on Warsaw Avenue as he helped with a clean-up event.

She was driving south on Warsaw Avenue and speeding at about 50 mph when she lost control of her Buick Regal and it spun sideways and hit a parked 2009 Chevy Colorado pickup truck, police wrote in a sworn statement filed with the court.

Klusman was standing at the rear of the pickup truck and suffered a life-threatening injury, according to police.

Wilson backed the Buick away from the collision and fled the scene, investigators wrote. They found her vehicle abandoned at Third Street and Central Avenue in downtown Cincinnati shortly after.

Investigators tracked Wilson down.

She gave a false statement, according to their affidavit, and then later confessed to:

smoking marijuana before the crash

crashing her vehicle at the scene

knowing she believed she was driving around 50 mph and that speed was too fast for the road.

"She also admitted to knowing she was under suspension at the time of the crash, but did not know she struck the victim," the affidavit states.

Wilson is not legally permitted to drive a vehicle due to two license suspensions, records show.

Just two days before Klusman was hit, WIlson was convicted of driving under a suspended license in another, unrelated case, court records state.

Klusman, a computer science teacher, remains in ICU with a life-threatening injury at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Kayla Wilson's bond set at $250,000 on each charge. To report to grand jury December 22nd

