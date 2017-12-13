Ex-Ohio state trooper convicted of stealing gun from search

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) - A former state Highway Patrol lieutenant has been convicted of theft for stealing a gun seized during a search in another investigation.
WCMH-TV reports a judge in central Ohio's Delaware County dismissed charges of tampering with records and a second theft count against 48-year-old William Elschlager, of Marietta, during a bench trial Tuesday.
He was indicted after two guns from the search were found in his home.
Defense attorney Sam Shamansky says he hopes Elschlager receives probation.
Elschlager faces a federal trial next month for cyberstalking and deprivation of rights under color of law charges.
The former Marietta post commander in southern Ohio's Washington County is accused of stalking a subordinate's wife by putting a GPS device on her car so he could follow her after she ended their affair.
Information from: WCMH-TV, http://www.nbc4i.com
