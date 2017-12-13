Hangar inflates and just like that LA has home for airship

CARSON, Calif. (AP) - Morning commuters on a Southern California highway were greeted by a huge structure on the horizon that wasn't there the night before.

In a matter of hours overnight, Goodyear raised a giant inflatable hanger that will be the permanent home of one of the company's new semi-rigid airships that replaced its original blimps.

The building standing nine stories tall and stretching the length of a football field went up early Wednesday along Interstate 405 south of Los Angeles in Carson.

It will house Wingfoot Two, which began flying over college football games in Los Angeles in October. The company says its new airships are easier to maneuver than the original ones

Goodyear says the hangar, constructed with ultra-light high-tech material, is the largest structure of its type in North America.

