Bengals co-founder Pete Brown dies at age 74

Cincinnati Bengals co-founder Pete Brown died Tuesday at the age of 74, team officials announced Wednesday morning.

Pete Brown, along with his father Paul and brother Mike, co-founded the Bengals in the mid-1960s.

"Pete Brown was a successful football player at Dennison University, after which he helped form the Bengals and then led the Club’s player personnel department for many decades," reads a team statement.

"Pete fell in love with kinesiology and strength training while a young man, and he helped introduce the Nautilus exercise and training system in Cincinnati."

He later went on to found Hammer Strength, a business he grew into one of the nation’s leading strength training machine companies.

“Pete was the quiet one, but his talents spoke volumes,” said Bengals President Mike Brown.

“Pete was more prone to action than talk, and his contributions to the Bengals were significant.

"He was a fine scout and judge of prospects, a wonderful business partner, and an even better brother and family member. Everyone who knew Pete cared about him and respected him. I feel his loss deeply.”

Services will be private.

