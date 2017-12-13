Ohio man charged with stealing just-delivered packages

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities in southwest Ohio say they have nabbed a holiday "porch pirate."

Thirty-one-year-old Daniel Stolz, of Cincinnati, was charged with theft this week in connection with the removal of two packages from the front porch of a house. Police say the homeowner caught the Nov. 29 theft on home surveillance and the video was circulated on social media, leading to a tip about the man's identity.

The packages included children's toys and credit cards. A Hamilton County municipal judge says stealing Christmas gifts is "a serious allegation" and Tuesday ordered Stolz held on $25,000 bond.

A message was left Wednesday for Stolz's attorney.

Police in several Cincinnati-area communities have volunteered to have holiday packages delivered to their departments for safekeeping until they can be picked up by residents.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.