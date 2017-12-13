Kentucky to investigate worker accused of sexual harassment

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials have launched a second sexual harassment investigation of a corrections officer whose alleged behavior led to a $1.6 million jury verdict earlier this year.

The state Personnel Board authorized the investigation of Correctional Sgt. Stephen Harper after Personnel Cabinet Secretary Thomas Stephens asked for it.

Harper was accused by four women of sexual harassment in 2013. He settled a lawsuit privately with the women, according to attorney Joe Childers. A lawsuit against the state went to trial, and a jury awarded the women $1.6 million earlier this year. State officials have asked a judge to set aside that verdict and order a new trial.

State officials investigated the allegations in 2013 but found they were unsubstantiated. Stephens questioned the quality of that investigation.

Harper still works for the state.

