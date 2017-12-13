Kentucky to investigate worker accused of sexual harassment

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials have launched a second sexual harassment investigation of a corrections officer whose alleged behavior led to a $1.6 million jury verdict earlier this year.
The state Personnel Board authorized the investigation of Correctional Sgt. Stephen Harper after Personnel Cabinet Secretary Thomas Stephens asked for it.
Harper was accused by four women of sexual harassment in 2013. He settled a lawsuit privately with the women, according to attorney Joe Childers. A lawsuit against the state went to trial, and a jury awarded the women $1.6 million earlier this year. State officials have asked a judge to set aside that verdict and order a new trial.
State officials investigated the allegations in 2013 but found they were unsubstantiated. Stephens questioned the quality of that investigation.
Harper still works for the state.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.Full Story >
A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.Full Story >