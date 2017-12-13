Photo of pup covered in towels prompts cold weather reminder from Butler County

Butler County deputies are reminding residents not to leave pets in the cold.

They say if residents suspect someone is mistreating a pet, call the Butler County Sheriff's Dog Warden at 513-785-1300. Callers can remain anonymous.

The message comes via Facebook, as the Sheriff's Office shared a photo of a dog in a laundry basket covered in towels.

The photo came from the Butler County dog warden, asking residents if they recognized the pup, who was in a state of shock from hypothermia after being left in the cold. Unfortunately, officials with an area humane society determined it was best for the animal to be put down.

"There was blood coming from the paws, the tail… so all four paws and the tail and the dog was in, almost like, a seizure state. It was convulsing laying there on the concrete," Butler County Dog Warden Supervisor Kurt Merbs said.

The dog had spent the night with the temperatures dropping into the low teens.

Despite Merbs' best effort, it was too late to save the unnamed pitbull that had to be put down. The investigation is ongoing into where the dog came from, but there could be criminal charges looming for the dogs last owner.

"We certainly have had cases where dogs have froze to death, same thing in the summer… where they have overheated," he said.

These types of neglect cases are nothing new for the dog warden's office and serve as a good reminder to pet owners to know what you're sending your animals out into.

"When you start getting into your teens and your 20's, I mean… the rule of thumb is if it's uncomfortable for you, chances are it's uncomfortable for your dogs," Merbs said.

