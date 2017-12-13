Oberlin College seeks dismissal of business' lawsuit

OBERLIN, Ohio (AP) - Oberlin College wants a judge to dismiss a lawsuit that claims student protests after a 2016 shoplifting incident hurt business at a bakery near the Ohio school's campus.
The Chronicle-Tribune in Elyria reports the motion filed last week disputes allegations made by Gibson's Bakery in a lawsuit filed in Lorain County.
Oberlin's motion counters the police version of the event that led to criminal charges against three black students.
The college claims Allyn Gibson assaulted a student who tried to buy wine with a fake ID. Police say the students assaulted Gibson after he confronted them.
The incident and protests have been blamed for simmering racial tensions in Oberlin.
The motion claims Gibson's is trying to profit from a "polarizing event" that has negatively affected the college, students and community.
