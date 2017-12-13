Bill banning Down syndrome abortions heads to Ohio governor

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
AP Statehouse Correspondent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio lawmakers have taken a major step toward making it a crime for a doctor to perform an abortion based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.
Two other states have passed similar prohibitions in an expanding national push that's triggered emotional debate over women's rights and the trust between doctor and patient.
Ohio senators approved the bill Wednesday. Lawmakers have now sent it to the governor.
The measure makes performing such abortions a fourth-degree felony and requires the state medical board to revoke a physician's license if convicted. Women involved in such procedures wouldn't be penalized.
The legislation was a priority for the state's largest anti-abortion group, Ohio Right to Life.
Abortion-rights activists staged a silent protest in the Senate chamber after its approval. They wore T-shirts spelling out "Stop the Bans."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >