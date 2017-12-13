The Latest: $1M bond set for man charged in trooper shooting

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of a state trooper during a southern Indiana traffic stop (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

A judge has set a $1 million bond for a 79-year-old man charged with shooting a state trooper in the head during a traffic stop in southern Indiana.

Oscar Kays of Jeffersonville appeared in court Wednesday afternoon after being charged with attempted murder for the Tuesday night wounding of Trooper Morgenn Evans.

Police say the bullet skimmed the top of Evans' head and that he narrowly missed being killed. The trooper has been released from the hospital.

When reporters asked Kays after the court hearing what happened the night before, he replied, "Well, I think I crossed the line."

Police say Kays pulled out a gun and fired as the trooper was trying to handcuff him for possible drunken driving.

11 a.m.

An Indiana State Police trooper is out of the hospital after suffering a head wound when authorities say he was shot by a 79-year-old man during a traffic stop.

State police Sgt. Jerry Goodin said Wednesday the bullet skimmed the top of Trooper Morgenn Evans' head and that he narrowly missed being killed.

Goodin says the shooting happened Tuesday night in Jeffersonville after the trooper was trying to handcuff Oscar Kays for possible drunken driving. Evans fired shots at Kays as he fled in his pickup truck.

Police say officers found Kays at his Jeffersonville home and he came outside with a long gun before surrendering. Kays was treated at a hospital for injuries. He's jailed on an attempted murder charge and has a court hearing scheduled Wednesday afternoon.

