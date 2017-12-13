Prosecutor: Kentucky jailer under malfeasance investigation

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) - A prosecutor says four law enforcement agencies are investigating possible malfeasance by a Kentucky jailer following problems at the facility.
The Independent reports Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley detailed the investigation of Boyd County Detention Center Jailer Joe Burchett during a public meeting of the county Fiscal Court on Tuesday.
Copley said once the investigation is completed, they'll present it to a grand jury that can indict him.
The probe comes after several incidents at the jail. They include several maximum-security inmates fighting with guards and setting fire to items in August, and the escape of four inmates in July.
Burchett said he doesn't think an indictment against him can be secured, adding that problems at the facility are being addressed.
Information from: The Independent, http://www.dailyindependent.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.Full Story >
A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.Full Story >