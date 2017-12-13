Tennessee Valley Authority worker dies after plant accident

WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - A worker at the Tennessee Valley Authority's Shawnee Fossil Plant in Kentucky has died.
Scott Brooks with the TVA told The West Kentucky Star that the man was injured in an accident in the rail yard Sunday evening. He died at a hospital Monday.
Brooks said the man was an employee at G.UB.MK- a contractor that has worked at TVA plants for several years.
Brooks says they will conduct an investigation since the accident took place on TVA property. Further details have not been released.
Information from: WKYX-AM, http://www.wkyx.com
