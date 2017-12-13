Local humane society staffers hope to find Goose (the cat) a home this holiday season

Goose is hoping for a Christmas miracle.

Staffers at the Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton say the 10-year-old domestic long hair arrived in April.

They'd like to see her find a good home before the holidays are over.

Know someone looking for a cat? The humane society is located at 1820 Hamilton Princeton Rd. in Hamilton. Those interested can call 513-867-5727 or tap here for more information.

Every animal at the shelter is current on shots, licensed, micro-chipped, and spayed/neutered.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.