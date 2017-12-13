Kentucky AG blames politics for delay of contract

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Democratic attorney general says his efforts to sue companies that make powerfully addictive opioid-based painkillers have been stymied by the administration of the state's Republican governor.
Andy Beshear's office had awarded a contract to four law firms to assist with his plan to file multiple lawsuits against companies that make and market opioid-based painkillers. But nearly three months later, Gov. Matt Bevin's Finance and Administration Cabinet has not approved the contract.
Cabinet spokeswoman Pamela Trautner said the cabinet had concerns with some of the language in the proposed contract and has provided the attorney general's office with revisions necessary to ensure the contract complies with the law. She did not elaborate.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
