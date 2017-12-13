Police seek patient who escaped from psychiatric hospital

Authorities said a patient being treated at Summit Behavioral Healthcare, a state psychiatric hospital, has escaped and is being sought by police.

According to the Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services, 32-year-old James Wallace was granted a pass to visit siblings following the death of a family member. He was accompanied by a case manager when he fled on foot around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Wallace is described as 5'11", 140 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair and a full beard. He was wearing a white long sleeve shirt, khaki pants, socks and sandals.

If you see him you're asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-765-1212.

