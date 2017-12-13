Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Middletown

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Middletown on Wednesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. at University and Middletown. They said the victim was an adult female who was struck by a truck.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

No other information was available.

