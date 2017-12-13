High winds knock out power to thousands overnight

High winds closed a highway and knocked out power to thousands of Duke Energy customers overnight.

A wind advisory for the Tri-State expired at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Westbound Interstate 275 is open again this morning near Winton Road in western Hamilton County after high winds knocked down power lines and closed it late Wednesday.

Winds as high as 47 mph were reported at Lunken Airport on Cincinnati's east side.

Duke Energy reported more than 11,000 outages at the height of wind speeds.

Now less than 30 customers remain in the dark.

A Wind Advisory for the Tri-State expires at 5 am

Here's the current wind speeds as you head out the door@FOX19Frank pic.twitter.com/ZKuJSUSo0F — FOX19 (@FOX19) December 14, 2017

To view the outage map CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.