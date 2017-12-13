Sheriff: McDonald's worker shoots, critically injures 2 co-workers

A McDonald’s employee shot and critically hurt two female co-workers inside the fast food restaurant late Wednesday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

First responders were called to the eatery in the 7600 block of Beechmont Avenue just before 11 p.m.Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, they found Zachary Allart with a gun to his head, threatening to shoot himself, sheriff's officials said in a prepared statement Thursday morning.

Deputies deescalated the situation, and Allart surrendered his gun.

He was taken into custody without further incident and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

His co-workers were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, sheriff's officials said. One has life-threatening injuries.

They were identified Thursday morning as Denise Higgins, the McDonald's manager, and employee Jayla Frost, Allart's ex-girlfriend.

The incident is suspected to be related to a domestic dispute, sheriff’s officials said.

They declined to elaborate further on the motive.

"I was driving to McDonald's and as I pulled in I saw a cop," witness Sammy Tull said. "There were three people in front of me trying to get out of the parking lot and we couldn't get anywhere."

Tull said she saw a man standing at a door with a gun.

At that point, she said, five or six officers with their weapons drawn were on scene apprehending the suspect.

"They were like, 'drop your weapon, drop your weapon!'" she said.

