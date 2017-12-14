Bill would make computer science an Ohio graduation option

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A bill expanding computer science as an option for Ohio schoolchildren is on its way to Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).
The legislation requires the Department of Education to adopt standards and a curriculum for computer science in grades K-12. The House approved Senate changes to the bill Wednesday.
The bill also allows students to substitute advanced computer science for Algebra II as a graduation requirement. Schools must warn students this could hurt the college application process since Algebra II could be an admissions requirement.
Offering computer science classes is left up to individual districts. The Republican Kasich has said he'll sign the bill.
The legislation was sponsored by GOP Reps. Rick Carfagna of Genoa Township and Mike Duffey of Worthington, both in central Ohio.
