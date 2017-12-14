Kentucky distillers' group adds new heritage member

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A western Kentucky distillery has quickly risen to the highest rank of "heritage" member in the Kentucky Distillers' Association.
KDA says O.Z. Tyler Distillery in Owensboro becomes the eighth heritage member in the nonprofit trade group that leads the state's bourbon and distilled spirits industry.
KDA President Eric Gregory says that to qualify as a heritage member, distilleries must have at least 25,000 barrels of distilled spirits aging in Kentucky warehouses.
O.Z. Tyler joined KDA last year as a craft-level member soon after it began production in the renovated Charles W. Medley Distillery.
Gregory says as a heritage member, O.Z. Tyler will have an expanded leadership role in the KDA's management and the direction of Kentucky's distilled spirits industry.
Heritage members are eligible to join the Kentucky Bourbon Trail tour.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
