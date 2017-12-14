5 interested in replacing judge who objects to gay adoptions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - At least five attorneys have submitted their names as possible replacements for a Kentucky judge who announced his resignation after declaring his conscientious objection to handling adoption cases involving gay and lesbian adults.
The Glasgow Daily Times reports a judicial nominating commission for the 43rd Circuit meets Dec. 20 to review information from those interested in the position currently held by W. Mitchell Nance, whose resignation takes effect Saturday.
The panel will send three names on to Gov. Matt Bevin, who will choose one to serve as an interim judge for Barren and Metcalfe counties.
Voters will decide in the 2018 general election who will finish the last half of Nance's eight-year term.
Nance announced his resignation in an effort to end a disciplinary case against him stemming from his objections to handling same-sex adoption cases.
Information from: Glasgow Daily Times, http://www.glasgowdailytimes.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
