Authorities ID McDonald's worker charged with shooting 2 co-workers

Authorities early Thursday identified a McDonald’s employee accused of shooting and critically hurting two female co-workers inside the fast food restaurant and charged him with two counts of attempted murder.

Zachary Allart, 20, shot ex-girlfriend Jayla Frost and manager Denise Higgins at the eatery in the 7600 block of Beechmont Avenue just before 11 p.m, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Allart was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

He arrived at the Hamilton County jail about 5 a.m. Thursday and is expected to face a judge Friday morning.

Frost and Higgins were taken to area hospitals late Wednesday.

One of them has life threatening injuries.

Sheriff's investigators were on scene throughout the night investigating.

Allart was taken into custody shortly after first responders arrived.

When deputies arrived, he had a gun to his head and threatened to shoot himself, sheriff's officials said in a prepared statement.

Deputies deescalated the situation, and Allart surrendered his gun.

The incident is suspected to be related to a domestic dispute, sheriff’s officials said.

They declined to elaborate further on the motive.

"I was driving to McDonald's and as I pulled in I saw a cop," witness Sammy Tull said. "There were three people in front of me trying to get out of the parking lot and we couldn't get anywhere."

Tull said she saw a man standing at a door with a gun.

At that point, she said, five or six officers with their weapons drawn were on scene apprehending the suspect.

"They were like, 'drop your weapon, drop your weapon!'" she said.

