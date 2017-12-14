Police: 2 apparent homeless people found dead in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say the bodies of two people believed to be homeless have been found near downtown Cleveland.
Cleveland police say a motorist flagged down an officer around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after spotting a man's body on a side street.
Police and investigators from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office then found the body of a woman covered in snow nearby. Police say both may have been living in a homeless camp.
Neither person has been identified.
Overnight temperatures have dipped into the low 20s in Cleveland the past several days.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
