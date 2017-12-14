Driver charged with OVI in crash with police cruiser

A motorist was charged with OVI after his vehicle struck a Blue Ash police cruiser overnight, police said.

Andrew Cadle, 34, blew .148, nearly two times the legal limit, when he submitted to a breath test to measure his level of intoxication early Thursday, police said in a prepared statement.

His vehicle hit the cruiser on the ramp from Plainfield Road to eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway about 3 a.m., they said.

The officer was transported to Bethesda North Hospital by the Blue Ash Fire Department, treated and released, according to police.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the crash and arrested Cadle.

