Sheriff: Man dies in Butler County house fire

A man died in a house fire in Butler County early Thursday, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Fire crews were called to the home on Tecumseh Drive in New Miami about 7 a.m. Thursday, a sheriff's spokeswoman said in a prepared statement.

The man who lives in the house was found dead, according to Jones.

The blaze originated in the front room, but the exact cause remains unknown, sheriff's officials said.

Butler County Investigations Division and the State Fire Marshal's Office is on scene.

So far this year, 101 fatal residential fires have been reported in the state, said Kelly Stincer, fire marshal spokeswoman.

There were 110 in all of 2016, she said.

