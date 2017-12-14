Plan to combat algae would cause slight hike in water rates

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - One of the next steps to combat harmful algae in Lake Erie and other waterways around Ohio will take aim at the state's wastewater treatment plants.
An Ohio Environmental Protection Agency proposal seeks to reduce the amount of phosphorus the plants dump into rivers.
State regulators are targeting phosphorus because it's a key ingredient in causing the algae growth that threatens water quality.
The head of Ohio's EPA says the proposed legislation is expected to be introduced early next year and would force wastewater plants to make upgrades that could cost households an additional $20 a year.
Some wastewater plant operators say any changes will make only a small dent in the problem because nearly all the phosphorus causing algae blooms in Lake Erie comes from farm manure and fertilizer.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >